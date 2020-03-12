Mass. Federal Courts Delay Trials, Limit Access Due To Virus

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts federal courts will remain open for business, but jury trials scheduled to begin before April 27 will be delayed as a precaution and people returning from countries heavily impacted by COVID-19 or who show signs of having the disease will not be allowed in, the chief judge announced Thursday. In separate orders, Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV set forth guidance for how the state's three federal courthouses should operate during the pandemic. In addition to delaying jury trials, all deadlines related to trials that were set to begin before April 27 will be suspended. Individual judges presiding...

