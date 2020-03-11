Coronavirus 'Exposure' Shuts Seattle Immigration Court

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Seattle immigration court was closed Wednesday because of a reported "second-hand exposure to coronavirus," while a top immigration official defended the government's response to the outbreak during a heated hearing before lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The developments came on the same day the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, driving financial markets to drop and ending the U.S. stock market's decade-long bull run. Top federal immigration official Ken Cuccinelli and Dr. Stephen C. Redd of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in the hot seat Wednesday to answer from the House Homeland Security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS