Intuit Can't Force Arbitration In TurboTax Free-Filing Row

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Consumers who claim they were damaged by Intuit's falsely advertising a TurboTax service as free cannot be bound by the terms of an arbitration provision in the software license agreement because it was inconspicuous, a California federal court has ruled. Customers of Intuit Inc., which owns the online tax preparation service TurboTax, cannot be compelled to arbitrate because the terms of an agreement they ostensibly consented to when they signed into Intuit’s software were not clearly displayed, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said in an order issued Thursday. The font of the hyperlink leading to the terms of service was in...

