Contracting Co. Exec Gets 41 Months For Bribing Ill. Mayor

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The president of an Illinois contracting company was sentenced to more than three years in prison Thursday following his conviction on charges that he paid a former state mayor thousands of dollars in bribes to secure lucrative work contracts. The 41-month sentence came after a federal jury found Tower Contracting LLC and company president Michael Jarigese guilty in May of charges that they robbed Markham, Illinois' residents of money and former Mayor David Webb Jr.'s honest services by bribing him for work. Tower was also ordered to repay the $1.2 million in pure profits the government alleged it made from its...

