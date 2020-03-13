Lawsuit Debate Again Derails Wash. State Privacy Legislation

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Washington state lawmakers for the second straight year failed to put a proposed privacy law on the books due in large part to the raging debate over whether consumers should be allowed to sue, an outcome that some attorneys say highlights the need for a fresh approach to these issues. The state legislature adjourned for the year Thursday without reaching a consensus on the Washington Privacy Act, a proposal that would have given residents more access to and control over their personal information. If it had passed, the bill would have joined the California Consumer Privacy Act as the U.S. laws to establish...

