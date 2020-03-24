How To Fairly Consider Job Applicants With Criminal Records

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- In 2018, the Society for Human Resource Management conducted a survey on employer attitudes toward hiring individuals with a criminal record. In its published findings the Society for Human Resource Management reported that human resources professionals expressed a greater willingness to hire someone with a criminal record: 37% willing versus 14% unwilling.[1] Yet the same survey found that only 32% of those polled had a formal policy facilitating such hiring decisions. Previous studies have shown that when a company doesn’t have a formal policy in place, hiring managers are less likely to hire criminal justice-involved candidates due to liability concerns (i.e.,...

