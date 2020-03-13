Facebook Moderators Say Job Caused Psychological Trauma

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Facebook content moderators suffer significant psychological trauma as a result of the thousands of graphic images they see on the job, but the social media giant has chosen to ignore workplace safety standards intended to protect the moderators, according to a proposed class action in Florida federal court. The moderators are employed by Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp., which Facebook contracts to provide content moderation services that involve viewing graphic and violent videos and photos and removing from the site the material that violates the social media company's terms of use, according to the suit. However, both Cognizant and Facebook have...

