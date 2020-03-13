Kylie Jenner's 'Stormi' TM Battle Evinces A Celebrity Catch-22

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The youngest self-made billionaire[1] and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is at the intersection of social media and trademark rights. Through her company Kylie Jenner Inc., she has filed numerous intent-to-use trademark applications for marks such as Kylie Jenner, Kylie, Kylie Museum, Kylie Con and Kylie Baby for goods and services ranging from clocks to software to arranging special events. Jenner is also seeking broad trademark protection for Stormi and Stormi Webster, the name of her daughter with rapper and producer, Travis Scott, as well as Stormi World, the name of the Stormi-themed carnival party thrown for Stormi’s first and second birthdays.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS