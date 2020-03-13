Calif. Atty Gets 2 Years On Federal Weapons Charges

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Southern California attorney was sentenced to two years behind bars on federal weapons charges in a case stemming from an incident in which he was allegedly found intoxicated in a vehicle containing hard drugs and an arsenal of dangerous devices. Sergio Lopez de Tirado, a 44-year-old attorney from Corona, California, was ordered Thursday to serve 24 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to illegally possessing two firearm silencers, a short-barreled rifle with no serial number and an improvised explosive device built with a military-style hand grenade. Lopez de Tirado was arrested in December 2018 after law enforcement...

