Eastern Cherokee Says It Will Sue Over SC Tribe's Casino OK

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has approved the Catawba Indian Nation's bid to have the site of its planned North Carolina casino taken into trust by the federal government, spurring the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to declare Friday that it will sue the DOI to challenge the ruling. The department's Bureau of Indian Affairs gave the green light Thursday to the Catawba tribe's plan to have about 17 acres taken into trust in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, some 33 miles west of Charlotte and about the same distance northwest across the state border from the South Carolina tribe's reservation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS