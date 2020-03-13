Borrowers Seek $14.5M Deal OK In CashCall Usury Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A certified class of borrowers who claim that short-term lender CashCall Inc. used its affiliation with a Native American tribe to charge illegally high interest rates said Thursday it will ask a New Jersey federal judge to approve their $14.5 million settlement. Lead plaintiffs John S. MacDonald and Jessica C. Spearman filed a notice saying they would ask U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo on April 6 for an order granting the class's unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the settlement with CashCall. Under the settlement, CashCall will contribute a gross amount of $14.5 million to a common fund, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS