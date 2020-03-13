Texas B&B Owner Not Responsible For Poisonous Spider Bite

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas bed and breakfast owner is not liable for a brown recluse spider bite a man suffered while on his property under a doctrine limiting landowners’ liability for wild animals’ actions, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. In an opinion written by Justice Debra Lehrmann, the court ruled that bed and breakfast owner Homer Hillis did not owe visitor Henry McCall a duty to warn him of possible brown recluse activity on his property. The court said the fact that a wild animal crossed Hillis’ property line doesn’t make him better able to protect McCall from the animal. Friday’s decision...

