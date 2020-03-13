Texas Justices Allow Third Party After Statute Of Limitations

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that trailer company Mobile Mini can add its lessee as a responsible third party in an injury suit brought by a construction worker, even though Mobile Mini originally listed the lessee after the worker's statute of limitations had expired. Nolana Self Storage LLC, which was leasing Mobile Mini Inc.'s trailer when Luis Covarrubias was injured by the trailer door, can be added as a potentially responsible third party in Covarrubias' suit against Mobile Mini, the Texas high court said. The trailer company is in the right because it filed its motion to add Nolana more...

