Quinn Emanuel Beats DQ Bid In Oligarch-Tied Chancery Suit

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP on Friday beat a motion to disqualify it from a Chancery Court suit accusing two Ukrainian oligarchs and their interests of siphoning billions from Ukraine's PrivatBank and laundering the cash through Delaware-chartered shell companies. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, in a ruling from the bench, found no "clear and convincing" evidence that Quinn Emanuel's current work for PrivatBank improperly drew on the firm's earlier work on behalf of some of the same oligarch-aligned interests in a British Virgin Islands dispute in 2014. Alex Gerbi, Quinn Emanuel's lead counsel in the British Virgin Islands case,...

