Brookfield Seeks Exit From Investor Suit Over Energy Co. Buy

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Business Partners told a New York federal judge on Thursday that her court's lack of jurisdiction was one of several defects with a lawsuit claiming the private equity firm depressed the value of an energy company before acquiring it. The firm is seeking dismissal of a putative class action from investors in Teekay Offshore Partners LP who claim that since 2017, Brookfield has gone from a "helpful financier" to a "predatory controller" by leveraging influence from a capital investment in Teekay to deflate the offshore oil company's share price and then buy a discounted controlling share. According to Brookfield and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS