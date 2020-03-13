3 Firms Get Nod For $16B Kraft Heinz Stock-Drop Suit Lead

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Abraham Fruchter & Twersky, Friedlander & Gorris and Levi & Korsinsky got the Chancery Court's nod Friday to co-lead a Delaware derivative suit targeting directors of The Kraft Heinz Company, including its controlling stockholders, for an alleged $1.2 billion insider trade and a $16 billion stock plummet in early 2019. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard chose the three firms and their co-lead plaintiffs — General Retirement System of the City of Detroit, Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit and Erste Asset Management GmbH — after what had been a several-month scramble for the litigation tiller. The decision emerged one...

