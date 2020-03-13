7th Circ. Scraps Fraudster's $1.8M Restitution Order

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel vacated a $1.8 million restitution order against a man convicted of participating in an Indiana car dealership's loan and insurance fraud schemes after finding that he wasn’t responsible for the full amount, but upheld his six-year prison sentence Friday. Hamza Dridi was convicted by a federal jury in January 2018 on counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering and interstate transportation of stolen property. He was one of 10 defendants to be prosecuted for his role in three interlocking fraud schemes involving Elite Imports LLC and Elite Car Imports LLC, two car dealerships that prosecutors said formed part...

