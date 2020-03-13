Iran Air Sanctioned For Helping Iran's Military, Syrian Regime

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. placed Iran Air on a blacklist after federal agencies found the state-owned airline transported military-related equipment on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and for its support of the Syrian regime, federal officials said Friday. The U.S. Department of Commerce says its restrictions on Iran Air come after the airline assisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the Trump administration labeled a foreign terrorist organization last year. “Additionally, Iran Air’s facilitation of the Iranian regime's malign activities throughout the Middle East, particularly its history of support for IRGC operations in Syria on...

