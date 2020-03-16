IVF Investors Want Sanctions In Chinese Hospital Fight

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Investors in a Chinese in vitro fertilization clinic asked a California federal judge to sanction a Chinese hospital's former owner for failing to turn over documents in a $20 million arbitration the investors initiated after they were ousted from the project. The investors — HRC-Hainan Holding Co. LLC, D&W Holding Co. LLC and their Chinese affiliate Hainan HRC Hospital Management and Consulting Co. Ltd. — claim the hospital's refusal to comply with a Feb. 25 order demanding the documents is part of a plan to delay discovery so it can't be used in pending arbitration before the China International Economic and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS