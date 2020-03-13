Coronavirus Moves Chancery To Call Off $2.6B Tesla Trial

The consolidated investor suit claims Elon Musk, shown here at a conference on March 9, and Tesla’s board unfairly pushed through an overpriced deal to buy financially struggling rooftop solar business SolarCity. (AP)
The vice chancellor said a standing order imposed by the Chancery Court last week, which set guidelines for how trials and other court hearings will proceed if there are issues with witnesses or other parties who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus strain, was not invoked.
"Please know that this was not an easy decision to reach, given the time and resources I know you have dedicated to prepare for this trial, and the last-minute nature of this decision," Vice Chancellor Slights wrote.
The vice chancellor said he made the decision "out of an abundance of caution" and in light of Delaware Gov. John Carney's Friday morning emergency declaration that "advises against public gatherings of 100 or more people in non-essential matters."
The Tesla trial was expected to draw a crowd, and witnesses and counsel would be flying in from all over the country and "from beyond our borders," the letter said.
"And while I certainly would not characterize this trial, or any other trial, as 'non-essential,' it is not expedited and no irreparable harm will flow from an adjournment," Vice Chancellor Slights said.
The vice chancellor told counsel he believes he can "reschedule this trial promptly after the concerns regarding COVID-19 have abated."
The consolidated investor suit, which dates to 2016, accuses Musk and Tesla's board of unfairly pushing through an overpriced and conflicted deal to buy financially struggling rooftop solar business SolarCity.
Last month, Vice Chancellor Slights denied investors' partial summary judgment motion and Musk's motion on all claims except those related to a valuation analysis and projections as to the financial impact the merger would have on Tesla.
Vice Chancellor Slights said that although Musk and the director defendants "raised a provocative argument" as to whether claims related to a controlling shareholder's fiduciary duties to the company's minority shareholders "should remain intact throughout the litigation absent proof of actual coercion," he ruled the claims can proceed to trial.
The decision came after court filings indicated six other Tesla Motors Inc. directors were leaving the company's founder to fend for himself in the stockholder challenge to Tesla's $2.6 billion SolarCity merger by agreeing instead to a separate, insurance-funded, $60 million settlement of their own.
The case is In re: Tesla Motors Inc. Stockholder Litigation, case number 12711, in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware.
--Additional reporting by Jeff Montgomery. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.
