Investment Adviser Copped To Fraud In Recording, SEC Says

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- An investment professional well-known to financial authorities was this week accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of taking $6 million from an investor and using the money in an elaborate and fraudulent investment scheme that netted him $16 million, allegedly admitting to the fraud in a recording. Bradley C. Reifler is accused in an SEC enforcement action filed in Nevada federal court Thursday of taking the initial $6 million from an investor there, making the investor a promise the money would be used for short-term financing for telecommunications companies. But the SEC alleges that instead of doing that, Reifler...

