Builder Can Pursue $1.8M Appeal Over Afghan Project Costs

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor for a police training facility in Afghanistan can proceed with its claims that it’s owed about $1.8 million after the project was canceled, an Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals panel said in a decision released Friday. The ASCT Group Inc.’s appeal can remain intact, despite arguments by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that portions of the appeal should be dismissed, the panel said in a decision signed Feb. 27. The panel found that ASCT’s claims were based in contract law, so the board does have jurisdiction to hear the claims. “Since we do not find that we...

