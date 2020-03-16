AT&T Unit Seeks Court Order Greenlighting Pa. Cell Tower

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT) -- An AT&T subsidiary has filed a lawsuit asking a Pennsylvania federal court to overturn a local city council's denial of its application to build a cellular antenna tower in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, citing its need to fill in a "dead zone" and inability to find alternate locations. New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, doing business as AT&T Mobility, said Friday that it had met all the conditions for the New Castle City Council to approve its request to build a new communications tower on a school property that already hosts antennae for competitors T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon Wireless, but that the council unjustly denied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS