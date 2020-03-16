Pa. Court Affirms $2.5M Award In Tractor Injury Trial

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday rejected a heavy equipment maintenance company's bid to overturn a $2.5 million trial judgment regarding a piece of equipment that injured an operator, saying a paragraph in the operator's complaint was not an "admission" that precluded certain parts of his testimony at trial. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania approved a $2.5 million judgment in favor of equipment operator Michael Huchko against Baker & Sons Equipment Co. in a suit over the injuries Huchko sustained on May 29, 2014, while working with a tractor called a Hydro-Ax, which had been maintained and serviced by Baker....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS