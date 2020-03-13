Namenda Buyers' Attys Seek $212M From Allergan Deal

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The legal team that steered drug wholesalers to a record-breaking $750 million deal with Allergan PLC over claims its subsidiary thwarted generic competition has requested a $212 million cut of the pot to cover its fees and expenses. Attorneys from Garwin Gerstein & Fisher LLP, Berger Montague PC and other firms asked a New York federal court for the payout on Friday citing four and a half years of “aggressively” prosecuting “this uniquely complicated antitrust case” that settled on the eve of trial. The eye-popping deal — one of the largest ever from a single drugmaker in an antitrust case —...

