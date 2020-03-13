Ballard Spahr, Mandel Fight Crypto Investors' Sanctions Bid

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP and Mandel & Mandel LLP objected Friday to a $2 million sanctions bid from investors who sued defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc., saying the investors failed to satisfy obligations to confer before filing their motion, and that claims of bad-faith conduct are meritless. The two firms, which withdrew in June 2018 as original counsel for Centra Tech and several former individual defendants in the proposed securities-fraud class action, insisted to the Florida federal court that they acted reasonably at all times and properly relied on information from their clients. “Plaintiffs’ counsel seek unjustly to recoup their expenses...

