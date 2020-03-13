VidAngel Unlikely To Escape $62.4M Disney Verdict

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated on Friday that VidAngel is unlikely to overturn a jury's $62.4 million verdict in a copyright lawsuit brought by Disney and other major studios, hinting that if a jury wanted to use a "sledgehammer" to make a point, it could. In a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said he didn't see how the jury that found VidAngel Inc. had willfully infringed the copyrights of nearly 820 Hollywood-produced films and then awarded Disney, Warner Bros. and other studios more than $62 million in damages was "out of line" with the "economic...

