1st Circ. Asks RI High Court To Define Insurance 'Civil Action'

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit is asking Rhode Island's high court to define "civil action" under an insurance settlement law, questioning whether the term refers to a filed lawsuit or to anything potentially giving rise to civil liability. The appeals court certified the question to the Rhode Island Supreme Court in an opinion Friday. At issue is a state law that gives insurers 30 days to respond to settlements made "in any civil action." The appeal stems from a car crashing into a utility pole in Providence about a week before Christmas 2017. The driver, Horace Johnson, and his cousin, Carlton Johnson, the...

