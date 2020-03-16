Fireproofing Contractor Settles TCPA Suit Over Faxed Ads

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A fireproofing contractor has settled its proposed class action over unsolicited faxes from a home construction management company pushing spray fireproofing services, with the parties filing for voluntary dismissal of the case. Details of the settlement were not immediately available Friday, and representatives of the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Both sides will be responsible for their own costs, according to a joint stipulation. A preliminary agreement was initially reached in August, with settlement documents left to finalize, according to filings in the case. Heidbreder Building Group LLC said in its May 2019 lawsuit that DHF...

