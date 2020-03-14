VirnetX Says Apple Paid $454M In Long-Running Patent War

Law360 (March 14, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Wrapping up one phase of a nearly decade-long patent battle, VirnetX said Friday that Apple had paid it $454 million to resolve infringement allegations related to network security patents, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court turned down Apple’s appeal. In a brief statement, VirnetX said it received payment from Apple in the amount of $454,033,859.87. The company told Eastern District of Texas Judge Robert W. Schroeder III earlier this month that the case "is as final as final can be" and that Apple must pay up by March 16. VirnetX told the court that the parties agreed in 2017 that Apple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS