Broadcom IP Suit Blames Netflix For Cord-Cutting, Lost Sales

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A new Broadcom lawsuit blamed Netflix for cable watchers ditching their TV service for online streaming platforms and alleges the streaming giant built its success partly on the back of the chipmaker’s technology, which it says tanked sales of its semiconductor chips for cable set-top boxes. Clocking in at 92 pages, Friday’s lawsuit filed in the Central District of California said that Netflix wouldn’t have been able to upend the traditional cable TV business so effectively without infringing eight Broadcom Corp. patents, which it says cover technologies like data transmission and video playback that are essential to Netflix’s video streaming service....

