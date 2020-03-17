Warner Bros. Sues Harry Potter-Themed Running Group

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Warner Bros. is suing a Connecticut fitness-oriented charity group for ripping off the "Harry Potter" and "Gilmore Girls" franchises by offering "running clubs" tied to the famous media properties. In a lawsuit filed Friday in California federal court, the studio accused Random Tuesday Inc. of violating both trademark and copyright law by offering a "Potterhead Running Club" and "Chilton Running Club," the latter a reference to the school at the center of "Gilmore Girls." Warner Bros. accused the group of "free-riding" on the "enduring fame" of the two properties. "This is a lawsuit to remedy defendants' deliberate, pervasive, and willful infringement...

