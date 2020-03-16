CBP Denies Withholding Records In Cannabis Entry Ban Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection told a Washington federal court that it has handed over all the documents it can to a law firm seeking details on entry bans for Canadian marijuana industry players, which the agency said should close the book on Davis Wright Tremaine LLP’s open records suit. The government argued Friday that it made a reasonable effort to locate documents outlining the entry ban policy and made appropriate redactions to hide information that might reveal law enforcement techniques. The court should therefore deny Seattle law firm Davis Wright’s bid to pry out more documents, the government said....

