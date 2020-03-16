Senate OKs 75-Day Extension Of Expired Surveillance Powers

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday approved a 75-day extension of several national security surveillance powers that had expired Sunday, allowing time for debate on a House bill backed by Democrats and the attorney general with some changes to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The last-minute plan passed by unanimous consent, meaning none of the 100 senators objected, after a deal between Republican leaders and a pair of libertarian-leaning senators. The House must approve the extension for it to become law, perhaps with a similarly hands-off process, since most representatives headed home for a scheduled weeklong break. GOP Sens. Rand Paul of...

