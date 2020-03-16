Michigan State: No Time Extension On Nassar Suits

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University urged a federal judge Friday not to allow some remaining lawsuits over its alleged role in convicted sex abuser Larry Nassar’s crimes to be amended, saying new potential evidence from the physician's former boss should not extend any statute of limitations. Recently filed allegations by the plaintiffs that Nassar’s MSU boss, Dr. Jeffery Kovan, admitted in December he may have misled the FBI and MSU police about Nassar should not extend the statute of limitations on claims against MSU, the university said. Although the plaintiffs said they confronted Kovan during a December deposition with evidence that his own PowerPoint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS