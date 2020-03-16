Calif. Tribe Members Can't Dodge RICO Row, Gaming Co. Says

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A gaming developer is asking a California federal court to reject individual tribe members' bid to toss the company's fraud and racketeering claims against them, saying an earlier win in its $5.38 million breach of contract suit doesn't prevent the company from pursuing the claims. JW Gaming Development LLC argued that the court should throw out the Feb. 28 motion for summary judgment filed by individual Pinoleville Pomo Nation leaders in their bid to escape the fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act tort claims against them. JW Gaming said that its January win on a breach of contract claim...

