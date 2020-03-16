Coast Guard Sinks Suit Over Enbridge's Great Lakes Pipeline

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday nixed a suit claiming the U.S. Coast Guard isn't adequately prepared for an oil spill from an Enbridge Inc. pipeline beneath the Great Lakes, saying the agency's regional spill plan complies with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington rejected arguments from the National Wildlife Federation and Environmental Law & Policy Center claiming the Coast Guard approved a spill response plan for northern Michigan that isn’t able to handle a “worst-case discharge” as the OPA requires. Enbridge's so-called Line 5 crude oil pipeline runs through the Straits of Mackinac separating...

