Telecom Co. Says Fight Over Failed Sale Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- United Arab Emirates-based Warid Telecom International LLC wants to force Elko Broadband Ltd. to arbitrate its lawsuit claiming Warid and others' involvement in a securities fraud scheme led to Elko’s failed bid to buy a Pakistan-based telecom company. Warid Telecom, the owner of Pakistani company Wateen Telecom Ltd., told a Nevada federal court Friday that a term sheet it entered with Nevada-based Elko included a binding promise to arbitrate any disputes in London under the rules of the London Court of International Arbitration. The company said that although the motion is brought only in its name, it seeks to send all...

