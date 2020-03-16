Composers' Heirs Say Google Pirated Classic Songs

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The beneficiaries of three prominent American composers, including Harold Arlen, who wrote “Stormy Weather” and “Over the Rainbow,” accused Google and two music companies on Monday of selling illegal digital copies of the composers’ music on the Google Play Store. The three songwriters whose works are at the heart of the dispute are Harold Arlen, who also penned “I’ve Got the World on a String” and “Get Happy”; Ray Henderson, who wrote “Bye Bye Blackbird”; and Harry Warren, who wrote “The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re in the Money),” according to a copyright infringement complaint lodged in California federal court....

