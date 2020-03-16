Drug Wholesalers Look To Derail W.Va. Bellwether Opioid Trial

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia city and county shouldn't proceed with their bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation, three prescription drug wholesalers have told a federal judge, saying previous state settlements extinguish the need for the cases to proceed. AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. told a West Virginia federal judge in separate briefs Friday that the city of Huntington and Cabell County can't proceed with a bellwether trial set for Aug. 31 because their claims were already resolved and can't be relitigated. McKesson, which agreed in May to fork over $37 million to end the state's suit over its alleged...

