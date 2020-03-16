Tribe To See Fruits Of FCC's 500K Rural Broadband Funding

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Swaths of the Coeur d'Alene tribal reservation in Idaho will get internet access after the Federal Communications Commission greenlighted an additional half million in funding for that purpose over the next decade. The $521,000 was earmarked by the agency for expanding internet access in Idaho’s rural Benewah County, which encompasses more than half of the Coeur d’Alene reservation. Tribal service provider Red Spectrum Communications has pledged to use the funds to bring internet to 185 homes and businesses in the area, the agency said Monday. “Nothing is more important at the FCC than our work toward bridging the digital divide. Looking ahead,...

