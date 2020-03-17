Ex-Wells Fargo Portolio Manager Wins $500K In Disability Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in California has awarded $500,000 to a former Wells Fargo portfolio manager after finding the bank illegally fired her over a medical disability, although it is unclear how much of the verdict will stand after a judge partially granted the bank's motion for judgment as a matter of law without providing details. The jury ruled in a verdict dated Friday and posted publicly Monday that Patricia Samson was a casualty of disability-based discrimination when the bank fired her right after she returned from medical leave related to endometriosis. The jury awarded $400,000 in punitive damages because an officer,...

