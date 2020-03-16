Human Rights Watch Says No Private Detention For Migrants

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Migrants detained at privately run immigration detention centers are exposed to a slew of horrific conditions that jeopardize their physical and mental health, legal services organizations including Human Rights Watch told a California federal court in defense of a state law banning private prisons. Human Rights Watch, Immigrant Legal Resource Center and Freedom for Immigrants urged U.S. District Court Judge Janis L. Sammartino against granting the federal government’s request for an injunction to stop the enforcement of Assembly Bill 31, arguing that migrants’ health and safety haven’t been safeguarded in private detention centers. “Those detained in California-based privately-run immigration detention centers...

