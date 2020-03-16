Claims Trimmed In Hyundai, Kia Engine-Defect Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday clipped several claims for fraud from a proposed class action alleging Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors America Inc. hid an engine defect that could make cars burst into flame, finding that five of the named plaintiffs didn't show that the companies knew of the defect before they bought their vehicles. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart wrote that while the complaint sufficiently established that the companies must have known of the defect as early as 2016, when Kia instituted a fix for affected vehicles, only named plaintiffs Olivia Parker and Seane Ronfeldt claimed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS