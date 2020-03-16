Katy Perry Says 'Stairway' Ruling Crushes 'Dark Horse' Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (March 16, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry urged a California federal judge in a hearing on Monday to upend a jury's $2.8 million infringement verdict, saying the Ninth Circuit's recent copyright ruling on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" means the short musical phrase at the heart of the suit over the pop singer's hit "Dark Horse" isn't protected. Perry and her fellow defendants — including Capitol Records, collaborators Dr. Luke, Cirkut, Max Martin, Sarah Hudson and Juicy J, among others — told the court at a hearing in downtown Los Angeles that the jury's decision finding them liable and the order to pay the seven-figure sum...

