Hotel Investor Can't Sanction Morgan Stanley Salesman

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied a Panamanian hotel investor's most recent attempt to sanction a Morgan Stanley salesman for making false representations, saying the court has already closed the case and arbitration is pending. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga refused Panamanian hotel investor Fundacion Nicor's renewed motion, filed earlier in the day, for sanctions against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC salesman Candido Viyella, saying that on Feb. 28 she already denied the brokerage and its salesman's joint request to stay arbitration before Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. "The request for sanctions remains premature, as Fundacion Nicor has not yet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS