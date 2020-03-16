Southwest Attendants Say Boeing Misrepresented Max Safety

Law360 (March 16, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines flight attendants sued Boeing for lost wages, claiming the American aerospace titan misrepresented the safety of its now-grounded 737 Max jets, according to a proposed class action filed in Illinois federal court Monday. Eight flight attendants are seeking to represent approximately 17,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants who claim they've lost and will continue to lose income and other compensation as a direct result of Boeing's alleged misconduct related to the development and launch of the 737 Max jets. They alleged that "in its haste to produce the 737 Max, Boeing sidestepped normal design safety protocol," according to the complaint....

