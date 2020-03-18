Conviction Toss Reinforces FCPA’s Jurisdictional Constraints

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- On March 6, one of the most closely watched Foreign Corrupt Practices Act trials of the past several years — U.S. v. Lawrence Hoskins — concluded when Judge Janet Bond Arterton for the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut sentenced Hoskins to 15 months in prison for money laundering, based on charges relating to his participation in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme. The jury had also convicted Hoskins of violating the FCPA. On Feb. 26, Judge Arterton overturned the conviction on FCPA charges, ruling that the government had failed to prove that Hoskins was subject to FCPA jurisdiction.[1] While Judge Arterton’s...

