9th Circ. Says Feds Made Right Call On Calif. Tribal Trust Land

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected a bid from a member of the Upper Lake Pomo Indian Tribe looking to hold federal officials in contempt after they denied her mother’s request to restore the trust status of her land, affirming a California federal court’s ruling that the officials had reason to deny it. Plaintiff Jessica Jackson, whose mother died in 2001, had looked to hold the officials in civil contempt of an order issued in 1979 and a judgment from 1983. Those mandates provided injunctive relief to members of the Upper Lake Pomo tribe in the Golden State after the federal...

