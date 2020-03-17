NJ Justices Balk At Biz Tax Exemption On College Campuses

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concerns about businesses setting up shop on college campuses to avoid paying property taxes and depriving municipalities of revenue for emergency services, as the justices challenged the tax-exempt status of an upscale restaurant in a Kean University building. The state's highest court questioned the implications of such arrangements during a hearing on Union Township's challenge to a state appellate ruling last year that Gourmet Dining LLC, which operated the eatery during the years in question, did not have to pay property taxes since it was using the university's property for a public purpose....

